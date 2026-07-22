Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela reaches 5,346

CARACAS, July 22. /TASS/. The number of people killed as a result of the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has reached 5,346, President of the National Assembly (parliament) of the republic Jorge Rodriguez, said on his Telegram channel.

According to the daily government summary published by Rodriguez, 16,740 people were injured, and 17,265 people were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and 856 sustained significant damage. During search and rescue operations, 6,462 people were rescued, and 39,567 received treatment in medical facilities. Assistance was provided to 128,324 families, 23,122 people were housed in 107 temporary camps, and 10,964.97 tons of food were delivered to the affected population.

The earthquake occurred in Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded approximately 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located 10 km apart in the state of Yaracuy. Following the earthquake, 1,405 aftershocks occurred.