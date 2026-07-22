Ukrainian POWs in Russia outnumber Russian POWs in Ukraine — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. There are more Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia than Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova told TASS in an interview.

She mentioned this while responding to statements about the disproportion of the exchanges. The ombudswoman emphasized that during exchanges the sides hand over an equal number of people, and that on this side "everything is absolutely clear and correct."

"I can say - since we have more Ukrainian prisoners of war than we have our guys on the territory of Ukraine, there may be, for example, a disproportionate exchange of letters, a disproportionate exchange of parcels. I do not think that this is bad. As a human rights defender, I am ready, together with my team, to deliver these parcels to whomever needs them. This is a humanitarian matter," Lantratova said.