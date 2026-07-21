Russia’s Sputnix boosts nanosatellite data transfer rate tenfold

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s private space company Sputnix (part of the Sputnix Group) has developed and successfully tested software increasing the data transfer rate from nanosatellites tenfold, the company’s press service told TASS.

The update is available for all devices produced by Sputnix, the company added.

"Sputnix has successfully tested a new version of the software for its own X-band transmitter, the SXC-XTX-01. The update has increased the data transmission rate of nanosatellites carrying out scientific, educational, and AIS missions up to 100 Mbps. This small transmitter type is basically used for small spacecraft of 3U and 6U CubeSat form factors. Software updates are available for all SPUTNIX-produced spacecraft with this type of transmitter, including satellites already operating in orbit," it said.

The company noted that during tests the new software performed stably and ensured the acquisition of data from a test satellite in orbit.

According to Sputnix, this has been achieved thanks to the company’s expertise in the sphere of high-speed satellite communications. The Zorky-2M constellation of Earth remote sensing satellites with data transfer rates of up to 1 Gbps and the capacity to transmit up to 100 GB of data per day has been successfully operating in orbit since 2023.