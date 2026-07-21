Trump orders to cancel UFO non-disclosure agreements for ex-officials — TV

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has ordered federal agencies to cancel non-disclosure agreements with former government employees and contractors who have cooperated with the US government in investigations into unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and unidentified anomalous phenomena, Fox News said.

"President Trump recently directed the Department of War and the intelligence community to allow former government employees or contractors, that have relevant information about the disclosure of UAP, to come forward to meet with designated government representatives – AARO or the President’s UAP taskforce, 'PURSUE' – and have their prior NDAs abrogated," it quoted a senior administration official as saying with AARO referring to the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, the Pentagon office established to investigate UFOs and other unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

Another American official noted that such a move does not constitute a "declassification directive" and only allowed employees to come forward through government channels.

In February Trump promised that the US government would begin to publish documents on alleged extraterrestrial life forms and unidentified flying objects. He said would instruct Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth as well as all relevant agencies, to begin to identify and publish government documents related to alleged alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified anomalous phenomena, and unidentified flying objects, as well as any other information related to this very complex but extremely interesting and important topic.