MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Promises of European integration once voiced by Moldovan President Maia Sandu are rapidly losing their allure amid worsening economic turmoil, widespread migration, and pervasive corruption, according to Dmitry Sorokin, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center, who shared his estimates in an interview with TASS.

"In a context where daily life is reduced to a struggle for survival, the hopes pinned on European integration by Sandu and her PAS party are fading. Living standards have plummeted to critical levels, and for many, remittances from abroad have become the sole source of income. The prospect of joining the European Union appears increasingly illusory, as the EU’s demands remain unattainable," Sorokin explained.

He identified systemic corruption within government agencies and the judicial system as the main obstacle to progress, eroding public trust in the rule of law. The monopolization of vital economic sectors by Sandu’s relatives and party affiliates deepens social inequalities. For instance, Sorokin pointed out that the president’s cousin, Anastasia Taburceanu, held a position at MoldATSA earning approximately 120,000 lei per year (about $26k) - a figure roughly eight times higher than the average public sector salary. Media reports have also revealed that Taburceanu received additional compensation for government communications services.

The ongoing economic crisis, combined with scarce employment opportunities and policies that stifle private enterprise through heavy taxation, is compelling many Moldovans to seek opportunities abroad. This exodus, along with declining living standards, is fueling a demographic decline characterized by a falling birth rate and rising mortality, thus intensifying Moldova’s demographic crisis.

"Frustrated and disillusioned with the promises of the ruling elite, the Moldovan people are striving to forge conditions conducive to a dignified life and sustainable development for their country," Sorokin concluded.