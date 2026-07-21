MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported problems supplying the military with fuel, acknowledging that the situation in this area has become the most critical due to the inaction of former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov.

The complaint appeared in a Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, was designated an extremist organization - its activities are prohibited in Russia) post that has since been deleted. The post, which criticized Fyodorov, said the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not been receiving fuel supplies "despite repeated appeals by the military command to the Defense Ministry."

According to the command, additional funding was not provided in a timely manner, forcing the military to rely on previously accumulated fuel reserves. When those reserves began to run out, the shortfall was covered using funds originally allocated for the procurement of weapons and military equipment.

Earlier, Ukrainian media published a screenshot of the post, which said the procurement and supply situation had deteriorated since Fyodorov took office as defense minister. The text was later edited to remove references to Fyodorov before the post was deleted entirely.

On July 14, Fyodorov was removed from his post as defense minister, in part because of a conflict with the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky. On July 16, protests against Fedorov's dismissal began in Ukrainian cities. Protesters gradually expanded their demands, calling not only for Fyodorov's reinstatement but also for Syrsky's dismissal.