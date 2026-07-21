Black Sea attacks could force revisions to Kazakh oil exports, production — Kazenergy

ALMATY, July 21. /TASS/. Continued drone attacks on oil tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal could prompt adjustments to Kazakhstan's oil export and production targets, according to the Kazakhstan Association of Oil, Gas, and Energy Sector Organizations (Kazenergy).

The association emphasized that international coordination is urgently required to safeguard civilian shipping and protect cross-border energy infrastructure.

"A series of incidents involving the Nordic Zenith, ASIA, NISSOS IOS, and NELSA tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal has emerged as a new risk factor for Kazakh oil exports. <…> Repeated or prolonged disruptions could lead to surging insurance and freight costs, stricter requirements from shipowners, and, ultimately, to revisions of export and production plans," the association said in a statement.

"The situation highlights the need for international coordination to protect civilian shipping and cross-border energy infrastructure," Kazenergy noted.

The association added that while the "rapid resumption of operations confirms the operational resilience of the CPC," the "recurrence of such incidents demands systemic protection of the entire route -- from the pipeline and terminal to tanker logistics."

The statement follows a series of recent drone strikes targeting tankers near the CPC marine terminal. On July 19, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes on vessels carrying CPC oil as "an unacceptable infringement on the economic interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan." The ministry did not rule out that Astana might demand compensation for damages incurred.

Kazakhstan currently exports approximately 80% of its total crude oil production via the CPC pipeline route.