US army commences 11th wave of strikes against Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. The United States military has commenced another series of strikes on Iranian territory, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported.

"CENTCOM forces began striking military targets in Iran at 7 p.m. ET today [11 p.m. GMT]," the command in a post on their page on the social network X.

The strikes are reportedly being delivered "for the 11th consecutive night" and "are designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."