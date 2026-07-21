MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko, designated as a terrorist and extremist by Russian authorities, has publicly asserted that President Vladimir Zelensky has precipitated a profound political crisis in Ukraine. He also characterized the current frontline situation as exceedingly challenging.

Goncharenko addressed recent protests demanding the reinstatement of former Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov and the removal of Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky. In a statement posted on Telegram, he remarked, "This is no longer merely a protest; it has escalated into a political crisis directly attributable to Zelensky himself."

He expressed concerns regarding Fyodorov’s potential return to the defense minister role, highlighting uncertainties about his future cooperation with Zelensky. Goncharenko also warned that replacing Syrsky as commander-in-chief would be a perilous decision. He noted that public confidence in Syrsky has eroded, with his position within the military weakened. Conversely, removing him could further undermine his authority. "We are facing an extremely difficult wartime situation," Goncharenko emphasized.

He summarized the crisis by stating, "We are truly in a deep political upheaval – there are no good options. It’s impossible to bring Fyodorov back, yet not doing so is problematic. Removing Syrsky could be damaging, but keeping him might be just as bad. One man – Vladimir Zelensky – created this mess."

The debate over replacing the Ukrainian armed forces’ commander-in-chief intensified following Zelensky’s decision to dismiss Fyodorov as defense minister, a move partly driven by conflicts between Fyodorov and Syrsky, including Fyodorov’s demand for Syrsky’s replacement. This decision sparked protests across Ukraine, with demonstrators calling for the dismissal of Syrsky as well. The Ukrainian General Staff subsequently issued a denial regarding rumors about Syrsky’s potential removal.

Since July 17, Zelensky has held a series of consultations with military personnel considered potential candidates for the commander-in-chief position. Notably, a particularly active meeting took place on July 20. Ukrainian media report that around 11 candidates are currently being considered for this critical role.