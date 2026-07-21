US signaling desire to see Putin at G20 summit in Miami — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The US side, which will host the G20 summit in Miami in December, is transmitting a signal that it would like to see Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said in an interview with TASS.

"US President Donald Trump has repeatedly noted publicly that he considers the participation of Russian head of state Vladimir Putin in the summit to be useful. A similar signal is being transmitted to us by the American sherpa's team," the diplomat said.

In Berdyev's view, "this is not a political courtesy but rational logic." "The summit is a platform for an exchange of views among leaders; their dialogue today is more in demand than ever, and without Russia it is impossible to manage risks and crises in the world," the Russian Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large explained. At the same time, he noted: "We have yet to decide on the level of Russian participation in the summit."