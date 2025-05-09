Era of ‘false narratives’ coming to end — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The era of "false narratives" will end soon, special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on the X in connection with recent statements of special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff.

"That’s true. The epoch of false narratives is coming to its end. Truth forces its way to the outside," Dmitriev said.

Witkoff earlier dismissed criticism of talks with Russian leaders in an interview with the Breitbart News web portal. The idea not to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin is absurd, Witkoff said. It is impossible to settle the conflict in Ukraine without direct talks with the Russian President, he added.