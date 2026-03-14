US Army delivers powerful strike on Iran’s Kharg Island, says President Trump

WASHINGTON, March 14. /TASS/. US armed forces delivered a powerful attack on military installations on the Iranian Kharg Island, US President Donald Trump stated.

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island," US President Trump wrote on his Truth Social network account.

The US president pointed out: "I have chosen not to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island."

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," Trump added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.