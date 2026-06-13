US-Iran peace deal signing, opening of Strait of Hormuz planned for June 14 — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The final completion of the deal between the United States and Iran is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, after which the Strait of Hormuz will be fully unblocked, said President Donald Trump.

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had," Trump said on Truth Social.

The United States will address the issue of extracting and disposing of enriched Iranian uranium "at an appropriate time," Trump said without specifying how soon this would happen after signing the peace deal.

"At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," Trump wrote.

The United States looks forward to further cooperation with Iran and all the countries of the Middle East, but in case of refusal, it is ready to take measures, President Donald Trump said.

"We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!" Trump wrote on the Truth Social.

US President said that after signing of a peace agreement with the United States, Iran would abandon plans to obtain nuclear weapons and would not seek to acquire or develop them.

"In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump again criticized the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Tehran's nuclear program and said that the current agreement is "A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!".