NATO’s eastward expansion undermines stability in Europe — Russian senator

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance made a strategic mistake by choosing to expand to the east as the move ultimately undermined stability in Europe and confidence in the future, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.

Commenting on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remark in which he called Russia "a long-term threat," the senator pointed out that it was "nothing new" as it reflected the position the West had maintained over the past two decades. According to Karasin, there were times when Russia and NATO tried to determine certain criteria and document intentions to live "in a common European home that suits all" based on the rules that everyone understands, which was when multilateral documents were developed, including the Helsinki Accords."

"However, they kept systematically testing the Soviet Union, indoctrinating people with their own vision of 'democratic society,' expanding communion and targeting the most malleable members of the political elite. Those efforts bore fruit in the early 1990s. The Soviet Union ceased to exist and new independent states emerged. This was when the West made its most serious strategic mistake by pushing the NATO military and political bloc eastward in an uncontrolled manner. As is now obvious, this dealt a blow to Europe’s own stability, affected the public mood, and shattered confidence in the future," Karasin emphasized.