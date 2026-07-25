Iran killed over 200 US servicemen since ceasefire ended — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 25. /TASS/. The armed forces of Iran have killed over 200 US servicemen deployed at US bases in the Middle East since Washington violated the ceasefire, the official spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Mohebbi, said.

"The number of Americans killed as a result of Operation Victory-2 exceeds 200, and the number of wounded is well above this figure," he told the Tasnim news agency in an interview.

Mohebbi dismissed all US reports about its casualties as false and suggested that Washington invite journalists to US bases earlier attacked by Iran.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Jordan. The US reinstated its naval blockade of Iran on July 14.