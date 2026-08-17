LUGANSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 9,500 of their fighters and foreign mercenaries in the special military operations zone over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

According to him, the heaviest losses on the enemy were inflicted by fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup Center.

"The enemy’s sanitary and irreplaceable losses last week totaled around 9,585 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center, which operates on the western borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the expert wrote on his VKontakte page having analyzed data release by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that over the course of the week, Russian forces destroyed nearly 7,100 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, eight unmanned boats, 15 marine vessels, four tanks, a Grad multiple rocket launch system, a RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, 45 field artillery guns, 44 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, as well as over 700 various enemy combat vehicles.