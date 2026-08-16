One civilian died, ten more wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. One civilian died and ten others were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"One person died and ten more civilians, including a child, were hurt today after Ukrainian drone attacks," he wrote on messaging app Max. "A fire crew was attacked by a drone in one of the liberated settlements, leaving two Russian emergencies ministry’s employees wounded. A man born in 1995 was killed in Gorlovka, his daughter born in 2021 was wounded. My sincere condolences to his family."

According to Pushilin, a man was wounded in Debaltsevo after a drone attacked his car, a woman and a man received wounds in Goryanka, two men were wounded in Gorlovka, a man was wounded in the village of Yalynskoye, and a man was injured after an attack on his car on the Donetsk-Peski motorway.

He also said that two residential houses, a civilian infrastructure facility, three trucks, two passenger cars, and emergencies services’ vehicles were damaged.