Indonesian earthquake death toll exceeds 50 — agency

TOKYO, August 16. /TASS/. The death toll from the latest powerful earthquake that struck Indonesia has reached 51, with more 100 people being hurt, Associated Press (AP) reported, citing local authorities.

According to the agency, the earthquake left some 5,000 people homeless, with more than 900 buildings being ruined and some 450 damaged.

According to rescue services, search operations are complicated due to problems with communications and power outages.

The Russian embassy earlier extended its condolences over the quake’s victims.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake rocked Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province on Saturday. The initial tremor was followed by strong aftershocks, prompting authorities to advise residents along the coast of Flores Island to evacuate their homes and stay at least 2 kilometers away from the shoreline due to a tsunami warning. According to the Jakarta Globe newspaper, the earthquake damaged government buildings, homes, schools, as well as medical and religious institutions on the island.