US launches 49 probes into weapons supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Various agencies and departments in the United States are conducting at least 49 probes into US weapons supplies to Ukraine, data from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies seen by TASS showed.

Representatives of investigative and inspection agencies at the Pentagon, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, as well as the US Navy and Air Force are taking part. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the police, and the prosecutor general’s office are collaborating with them.

Since the start of 2026, the United States has received 26 appeals over what could be fraud with military aid to Ukraine. Probes into 10 cases have been launched.