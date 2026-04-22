Russia records 27 aviation accidents, 73 fatalities in 2025

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has released a report on aviation safety in 2025, the committee’s press service said.

According to the report, 27 aviation accidents were recorded in Russia in 2025, including 12 crashes that claimed 73 lives. In total, 31 aviation accidents, of which 14 crashes with 77 fatalities, were recorded in the states participating in the international Civil Aviation and Airspace Use Multilateral Agreement.

The IAC noted an improvement in aviation safety indicators in 2025 compared with 2024, when 46 aviation accidents were recorded. The number of crashes also decreased, with 14 in 2025 compared to 19 in 2024. This is the best result in a 20-year period. At the same time, the number of fatalities increased from 65 in 2024 to 77 in 2025. Over the past 20 years, the highest number of fatalities was recorded in 2021, at 85.

According to the committee, the causes of aviation accidents tend to recur. It also noted that aviation authorities, which receive recommendations from the IAC following investigations, often fail to implement them.