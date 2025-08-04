{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell

The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, August 4. /TASS/. Military aid of the European Union has become actually frozen, ex-chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell told the EUObserver news portal.

"Since I left [the office], there’s been no new military aid to Ukraine from the EU. The €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility are blocked because of Hungary. This was the end of this instrument. Everything will have to be bilateral now," Borrell said.

The situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia, he noted. "If Hungary refuses to renew sanctions, they can’t be renewed. We’re stuck," the ex-official added.

US taxpayers to no longer bear burden of aiding Ukraine — US envoy to NATO
Donald Trump announced this mechanism where our NATO allies would buy American armaments and ammunition and then those allies would provide that to Ukraine, US diplomat noted
Mop-up operation in Chasov Yar may take several weeks — DPR head
A mine clearance effort will begin in Chasov Yar after it is fully cleared of the enemy, Denis Pushilin added
An area of 69,5000 hectares demined in Kursk Region
Vladimir Bazarov, the region’s acting deputy governor, emphasized that demining efforts in the border area are ongoing, with sappers currently operating in four communities to ensure safety and security
US envoy for Ukraine Kellogg plans to visit Ukraine — agency
The visit will coincide with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow on August 6 or 7
Chasov Yar’s key heights to enable Russian troops to develop offensive in Donbass — expert
Russian troops are employing a large number of drones whose operators are successfully interacting with multiple launch rocket system teams, tank crews and infantry, Vitaly Kiselyov noted
US President Trump's sanctions threats undermine India's trust in US — daily
One of the most difficult points in trade negotiations with Donald Trump is about his public nature of threats, which leave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unable to compromise due to his unwillingness to lose face, Indian political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta said
NABU, SAPO get EU 'license to hunt' Zelensky allies — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that many investigators are reportedly frustrated by the government's attempts to portray them as criminals or Russian agents
UNSC to hold informal meeting on Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Region on August 5
The topic of the Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members will be "The failure of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region"
US received $12 trillion lately owing to dollar’s role as global currency — Putin
"The United States received for no apparent reason $12 trillion over the last decade, on account of issuing and giving. These funds then go as a rule to their banks, to their financial system, and also clipping coupons, having gains from that," Putin noted
Brazil no longer depends on US, builds relations with whole world — president
"As far as the economy goes, we have far more opportunities," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said
Kiev violates rights of displaced people from Kharkov Region — ombudsperson
"First, refugees are deprived of their status, then they are placed in closed detention facilities under the guise of helping them," Viktoria Kolesnik-Lavinskaya said
US special envoy’s visit to Russia points to Washington’s will to make agreements — expert
"There won’t be a breakthrough but there is some movement towards each other," Andrey Koshkin, head of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Dynamics the Plekhanov Russian Economic University, said
Serbia ready to buy out NIS, but Russia not interested — Srbijagas head
Dusan Bajatovic pointed out that, to remove NIS from the US sanctions list completely, a solution acceptable to both Washington and Moscow must be found
India unjustifiably targeted by the US for oil imports from Russia — spokesperson
Affairs Randhir stressed that India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe
Israel becomes pariah on global stage, former PM says
According to Ehud Olmert, Israeli government’s knee-jerk conflation of antisemitism and any criticism of Israeli war policy is a very easy way out
IAEA delegation to be denied access to nuclear sites during upcoming visit — Iranian MP
Ebrahim Azizi stressed that the IAEA delegation is only authorized to hold technical consultations with Iranian officials
Norilsk Nickel reports $1.4 bln free cash flow in H1 2025
The company said the adjusted free cash flow totaled $224 mln
Kazakhstan exported first oil batch to Hungary
The national oil and gas company said marine transportation from the port of Novorossiysk to the Croatian port of Omisalj was provided by national carrier Kazmortransflot on their Alatau tanker
India, Brazil reject US demands to stop buying Russian oil — Chinese newspaper
According to Lu Xiang, research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Science, every country has the right to safeguard its legitimate interests, and Brazil and India are acting on this principle, which reflects their pursuit of an independent foreign policy
Some 14 flights delayed, three more cancelled at Moscow airports
The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow department issued earlier an emergency weather warning about heavy rains and ensuing fogs with a possible visibility of 200-700 meters on Tuesday morning
EU preparing sanctions against China for alleged drone parts supplies to Russia — Politico
Reports appeared earlier in Western mass media concerning the alleged supplies of motors for drones of the Chinese origin under the guise of commercial refrigeration units in circumvention of Western sanctions
Netanyahu to move for full occupation of Gaza, against wishes of military command — media
According to the news portal, Netanyahu may soon present to the government a proposal for the army to occupy the Gaza Strip, believing that achieving the country's goal of releasing hostages is unreachable by diplomatic means
Gaza receives 120 humanitarian aid packages from six countries — IDF
The press service added that five more countries participated in the airdrop, including Belgium, Germany, Egypt, Jordan and the UAE
Russian regulator eyeing increase of gasoline sales at exchange to 17%
The antimonopoly service will analyze prices of about 12,000 retail sites
Kremlin says Putin-Witkoff meeting possible this week
The US leader previously said that Steve Witkoff may travel to Russia on Wednesday or Thursday
Houthis report another missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport
The movement’s missile forces attacked the airport "with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile"
Russian forces advancing in Dnepropetrovsk Region — DRP’s head
Russia to determine INF deployment locations by their specific characteristics — expert
The Soviet Union deployed a small number of intermediate-range missiles in the country’s northeast, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin noted
Russian troops split up Ukrainian battlegroup in south of Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region
According to a source in Russia’s defense circles, fighters of Russian assault units have actually cut in two the enemy’s battlegroup from the south to the center of Krasnoarmeysk
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 79.67 rubles for August 5
The official euro rate was increased by 62 kopecks to 92.3252 rubles
Russia ready to expand ties with Global South — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has plenty of partners, co-thinkers and allies sharing this approach, among countries of the Global South and BRICS in the first instance
Asia becomes one of most important destinations for Russian exports — REC
REC prioritizes expansion and deepening of cooperation with the People's Republic of China, Director General of the Russian Export Centre Veronika Nikishina said
Brent prices drop below $68 per barrel earlier today
WTI futures with the settlement in September 2025 tumbled 2.19%
US weapons supplied by the Netherlands to arrive in Ukraine in coming weeks — diplomat
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker added that Washington expected more countries to join the new mechanism soon
Trump says he would increase tariffs on India for Russian oil import
The US president said that India is selling Russian oil on the open market "for big profits"
Humanitarian aid reaching Gaza meets only 14% of its needs — authorities
According to Gaza’s health ministry, the death toll from hunger in Gaza has climbed to 180, including 93 minors
Serbian president says he may meet with Putin in China in September
Aleksandar Vucic is expected to make a trip to China upon invitation from the country’s leader Xi Jinping to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people’s victory over Japanese aggression
Erdogan may soon visit Ukraine — media
The Turkish authorities neither confirmed nor refuted these reports
Russia's new high-speed drones could be big problem for Ukraine — media
According to the report, the Russian Geran-3 drones can reach speeds up to 800 km/h, velocities comparable to cruise missiles
Press review: Moscow unfazed by Trump’s pressure as US allies back Palestinian statehood
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 4th
More than 10,000 European hotels file class action lawsuit against Booking.com — DPA
The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for losses stemming from the company’s pricing policy from 2004 through 2024
Norilsk Nickel reports 2% rise in IFRS net profit for H1 2025
According to the company, revenues of Norilsk Nickel gained 15% annually to $6.5 bln in the reporting period
Russia's largest hydroelectric plant: five years after the accident
The dam in Russia’s Siberia suffered an industrial disaster on August 17, 2009
NATO chief calls on allies to follow the Hague’s lead and buy weapons for Kiev
The Hague’s decision was also welcomed by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker
West frustrated by sanctions’ inability to cripple Russian economy — newspaper
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose more sanctions on Russia, India and China run counter to Washington’s intention to make a trade deal with Beijing, The Washington Post writes
Trump receives biased reports on Ukraine from embassy in Kiev — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov noted that it is very difficult to expect that Donald Trump will have objective and reliable information about what is happening in Ukraine
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfields by Kinzhal missiles — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
China-Russia cooperation not subject to US condemnation — Chinese embassy
"China will closely follow the situation and firmly safeguard its lawful rights and interests," Chinese Embassy Spokesman Liu Pengyu said
Swiss newspaper points to high number of Western citizens wishing to move to Russia
According to the Tages-Anzeiger, 1,500 - It’s not that many people for a country with a population of 146 million, however, "it’s an impressive number given that Russia is under sanctions, there are no direct flights from Western countries and people have to use workarounds to transfer assets to the country"
Launch of Russia’s Bion-M No.2 biosatellite scheduled for August 20
The spacecraft carries 75 mice and 1,500 drosophila flies, as well as plants and microorganisms
Countries criticizing India for buying Russian oil are trading with Russia themselves
Official Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal noted that the European Union in 2024 had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia
Trial of the criminal case over terrorist attack in Crocus to be held behind closed doors
The decision to close the trial to the media and the public at large was also made due to the threat to the safety of all its participants, including the state prosecutor
Professional skills, morale of Russian sailors impressive — Chinese naval officer
Liu Yunchen emphasized that the Maritime Interaction series has now reached its tenth iteration, establishing itself as a crucial platform for fostering cooperation between the Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy
Trump 'traps himself' by shortening deadline on Ukraine deal — French diplomat
"Trump has to look for a solution that will allow him to keep the face," Sylvie Bermann said
Ukraine better make deal with Putin quick — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, otherwise, in four to six weeks there won't even be any defensive structures left for Ukraine
Putin congratulates schoolchildren on excellent performance at Informatics Olympiad
The Russian president emphasized that "amid intense competition against strong opponents," the team "demonstrated exceptional preparedness and honorably represented our nation and Russia’s IT education system"
US trading with Russia, actions against New Delhi unreasonable — Indian Foreign Ministry
Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pointed out that the US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilizers as well as chemicals
Russia protests remarks by German ambassador in Japan over Southern Kurils
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Southern Kuril Islands were transferred to Russia on legal grounds following the results of World War II, as enshrined in the UN Charter
Press review: UK pushes for strikes inside Russia as Trump delays global trade war launch
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 31st
US nuclear submarines on combat duty regardless of politicians' statements — Kremlin
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had ordered the redeployment of two American nuclear submarines to specific regions in response to statements made by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev
The Netherlands to be first NATO nation to supply Kiev with US-made weapons
According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, these weapons will be delivered under the new US mechanism of prioritized weapons for Ukraine, the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List
Crocus City Hall terror attack perpetrators plead guilty at trial
According to the lawyer, Shamsidin Faridumi, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Mukhammadsobir Faizov, and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda apologized to the victims of their crimes in court
Russia no longer considers itself bound by moratorium on deployment of INF missiles — MFA
According to the statement, certain steps taken by the collective West in the sphere of proliferating such missiles create a direct threat to Russia’s security
Sanctions toughening by the US encroaches on Global South’s sovereignty — Russian diplomat
Washington cannot reconcile with loss of hegemony in the evolving multipolar world structure and continues pursuing the neocolonial policy in an attempt to hold its positions, Maria Zakharova said
Opinions inside leadership vary, Putin determines foreign policy — Kremlin spokesman
"In any country, members of its leadership have different working points of view on current events and have different attitudes," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian forces take control of highway connecting Konstantinovka, Krasnoarmeisk
"We can say that with the liberation of Alexandrovo-Kalinovo, both banks of the Kleban-Bykskoye Reservoir are controlled by our forces," Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said
Ukraine takes down country's last remaining Lenin monument
According to the news agency, the bust was taken to the premises of a public utility company which took down the monument
Kiev forces blew up infrastructure of second largest coal mine in DPR
The Krasnolimanskaya mine is located near the city of Rodinskoye
Indian government to decisively counter US — lawmaker
According to Manish Tewari, "India has evolved to oppose anything that goes against its national interest"
Politician urges West to keep in mind serial production of Oreshnik missiles
According to Sergey Mironov, the West should accept reality and "behave decently"
Countries that sought to inflict defeat on Russia now want to stop its advance — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russia’s foes want to stem the onrush of the Russian army to have an opportunity to arm and reinforce the Ukrainian army
Russia estimates damage from crimes committed by Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
"As of now, investigators have estimated the damage caused by the Ukrainian army’s criminal actions in the Kursk Region to the tune of over three billion rubles," Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said
Norilsk Nickel managed to reduce accumulated inventories — First VP
"As logistics was established in new conditions with consideration of external constraints, we managed to reduce the level of accumulated inventories and increase sales of metals," Sergey Malyshev said
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic ten times over past day
Two civilians have been reported to sustain wounds
Russia maintains responsible stance on nuclear rhetoric — Kremlin
Russia approaches any statements related to nuclear issues with great caution, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
FSB detains Russian citizen for plotting to kill defense facility chief
According to the FSB, the Russian citizen established secret cooperation with a member of a pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization banned in Russia
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Trains were delayed due to drone debris crashing in the Volgograd Region
Malaysian Supreme Ruler’s visit to Russia opens new stage in bilateral relations
Sultan Ibrahim is to pay a state visit to Russia from August 5-10 where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Ghana increases cocoa beans procurement prices by more than 60%
The new prices will take effect on August 7
UK secret services plotting maritime ecological disaster — Foreign Intelligence Service
"The plan involves organizing a major act of sabotage the losses of which would allow the transportation of Russian oil to be declared a threat to all international shipping," the document said
Medvedev reacts to Trump’s criticism of his remarks
The exchange broke out following another Trump’s "ultimatum"
Lithuanian government resigns — meeting results
According to the cabinet's press service, the government is relinquishing its powers and informing the president of this
Hamas ready to discuss comprehensive settlement in Gaza, hostage release
According to the National newspaper, the US is discussing the draft document with Israel as well as with mediators from Qatar and Egypt
EU losses from termination of cooperation with Russia exceed 1 trillion euros — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the cost of natural gas in Europe was 4-5 times higher than in the US while electricity was 2-3 times more expensive
Borrell slams EU-US trade deal as European capitulation
From a political standpoint, it gives the impression of weakness and submission to Trump’s demands, ex-chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell noted
Su-57 gets hypersonic missile
Chief of the Main Staff Lieutenant General Alexander Maksimtsev said the pace of deliveries of fifth generation Su-57 aircraft is increasing, along with modern aviation strike systems and hypersonic weapons
Risks of unjustified fuel price hike minimal, Energy Ministry says
The ministry added that the pricing transparency is supported at the same time, which mitigates risks of the unjustified rise in prices
Lifting moratorium on INF arms: 'new reality' one has to reckon with, Medvedev says
"Expect further steps," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman added
Number of AWOL cases in Ukrainian army nearing 400,000 — lawmaker
Anna Skorokhod did not specify however which time period these figures refer to
Russia has many nuclear submarines in oceans, Trump's vessels under control — Duma deputy
Viktor Vodolatsky believes that it would be more logical for the US to continue its efforts in the current situation
MP says Russian intel about UK-planned terror plots must be taken seriously
Leonid Slutsky warned that the consequences of such acts of sabotage "will go far beyond the region’s borders"
Witkoff expected to visit Russia on August 6 — TASS sources
Sources from the US also confirmed this
Russian oil supplies to India continue normally — newspaper
At least four tankers reportedly shipped Russian oil to Indian refineries on August 2-3
EU risks becoming US 'energy colony' after tariff deal — newspaper
Europe will spend $750 bln over three years to buy oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal from the United States in order to meet its commitments
Patriot delivery delays to weaken EU air defenses aiding Kiev — news outlet
According to the report, Europe’s arms reserves have been drained due to earlier arms shipments to Ukraine
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
Russian troops seriously impair Ukrainian army’s logistics in Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head
The enemy is now in a situation when it is difficult even to retreat, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said
Ukrainian attacks kill dozens of civilians in Chasov Yar — security forces
"The circumstances of their deaths vary," the sources said
Tajikistan imports over 53% of liquefied gas from Russia in 1H 2025
According to the Anti-monopoly service, 15 companies were engaged in gas supplies to Tajikistan, including Gazprom Neft-Tajikistan, which provided 9.6% of the total volume of imports of this type of fuel in the reporting period
Group of foreign instructors of Kiev forces destroyed in Dnepropetrovsk region
According to security forces, about 20 people also were killed and about 10 were wounded as a result of this strike
