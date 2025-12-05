German parliament turns down two anti-Russian resolutions

BERLIN, December 6. /TASS/. The majority of lawmakers in the German parliament, the Bundestag, have voted to turn down two anti-Russian resolutions, submitted by the Alliance 90/The Greens faction.

The first one demanded that the German government worked with its G7 partners to hand over all immobilized Russian assets to Ukraine. The second one urged to stop cooperating with Russia in the nuclear sphere.

A total of 455 lawmakers voted against the first resolution, and 77 supported it, with 53 abstentions.

Stefan Keuter, a lawmaker with the Alternative for Germany party, has described the initiative as "questionable from the legal point of view and extremely dangerous from the economic perspective." "It’s a direct attack on Germany’s interests," he added. Keuter outlined economic risks created by the proposal, noting that it would constitute a violation of the international law.

"We should also keep in mind the potential consequences for German companies. Some of our companies continue to invest in Russia and have business there: Metro, Knauf, Hochland, to name a few," the lawmaker said. "They will face retaliatory measures [if sovereign Russian assets are seized]."

The second resolution, demanding that the Advanced Nuclear Fuels (ANF) (a subsidiary of France’s Framatome) stopped producing nuclear fuel elements for Russian-made reactors at its plant in the town of Lingen, was rejected by 453 MPs, with only 130 supporting it.