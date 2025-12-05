Putin meets with Indian president in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi. The reception scheduled after the meeting will conclude the series of protocol events of the Russian leader’s state visit.

Earlier, Putin held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke at the Russian-Indian Business Forum.

The Russian president arrived in India on Thursday and was personally welcomed by the Indian prime minister at the aircraft steps. The two leaders then traveled in Modi’s car to the prime minister’s residence for an informal meeting. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said these consultations could be considered the central event of the visit.

Alternating top-level Russian and Indian visits date back to 2000, when Vladimir Putin and then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee signed a declaration on strategic partnership. Moscow and New Delhi have followed this tradition faithfully, but the pace of visits was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the broader geopolitical situation. Putin last visited India in 2021. With Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow a year ago, regular high-level exchanges between the two countries’ leaders have now resumed.