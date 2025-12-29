World appreciative of Trump’s peace efforts, Putin’s envoy says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev thinks US President Donald Trump’s peace push is appreciated globally.

"The whole world appreciates President Trump and his team’s peace efforts," Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), wrote in an English-language post on X.

Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky held around two hours of talks in Florida on Sunday. According to statements from the two sides ahead of the meeting, it was scheduled to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine as well as agreements on economic cooperation and security guarantees between Kiev and Washington.