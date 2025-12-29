Trump, Zelensky reveal names on working groups on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, businessman Jared Kushner and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine will work with Russia as part of the US working group, US President Donald Trump announced at a press conference following talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in Florida.

"So, the working group is going to be composed of Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, General Caine, Marco Rubio and a few other people that we're going to be putting on to it. I think Pete Hegseth should be in that working group. He knows the territory very well. [He] has been fantastic at what he's doing, and they may add one or two people. And likewise, Ukraine is going to have some very good people that were at lunch today," the US leader announced at a joint press conference with Zelensky on Sunday.

For his part, Zelensky said the Ukrainian working group would involve National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces Andrey Gnatov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa.