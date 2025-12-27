MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia does not see that the Ukrainian regime of Vladimir Zelensky and its Western curators are ready for constructive negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"We see that Vladimir Zelensky’s regime and his European curators are not ready to engage in constructive talks," he said.

"This regime terrorizes civilians by targeting civilian infrastructure in our country with its acts of sabotage," the Russian minister noted.