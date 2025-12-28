US abandons decades-old partnership with Europe in 2025 — newspaper

MADRID, December 28. /TASS/. The United States effectively broke its long-standing alliance with Europe in 2025, Spain’s El Pais newspaper said.

"Looking back at the past year, one piece of news is enough to make it a symbol of our era: in 2025, the United States broke its long-standing 80-year alliance with Europe - probably the longest in history," the paper said. "US troops have not packed their bags or closed any of their military bases, at least for now. The North Atlantic Alliance still exists on paper," the author of the article said. Yet Donald Trump’s second term as US president has featured hostility towards Europeans and a rapprochement with Russia, the article notes.

The newspaper also emphasized it was now unclear whether Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective defense was anything more than an empty declaration.

On December 5, Washington released the updated US National Security Strategy, which particularly highlights concern that Europe is on the verge of civilizational erasure due to the policy pursued by the EU leadership and other transnational bodies, and will be unrecognizable in 20 years. The US administration doubts that some European countries will have enough economic and military capacity to remain reliable allies for Washington.