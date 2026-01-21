US to scale down participation in 30 NATO mechanisms — WP

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense plans to reduce its participation in about 30 NATO mechanisms amid President Donald Trump’s plan to cut US military presence in Europe, The Washington Post (WP) wrote.

"The impending move will affect about 200 military personnel and diminish US involvement in nearly 30 NATO organizations, including its Centers of Excellence, which seek to train NATO forces on various areas of warfare, these people said," the newspaper wrote, citing unnamed sources.

The Pentagon plans not to replace personnel at their postings end, and, therefore, the process may take years, two sources said.

Among the advisory groups facing cuts are those dedicated to the alliance’s energy security and naval warfare, special operations and intelligence, WP said.

The move has been considered for months, the sources revealed, adding that it has no relations to the escalating tensions around Greenland.