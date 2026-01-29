MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The European Union has already "divided" Russia’s illegally immobilized assets between the Kiev regime and its own defense sector on paper, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official told TASS.

"Brussels has already hastily divided [the assets] on paper <…> between the Kiev regime and its own defense enterprises, which are cashing in on the continuing Ukrainian conflict," said Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the ministry’s department of European affairs.

The European Union’s "unwillingness to unblock the illegally immobilized Russia’s sovereign state assets" is an additional factor why "the European Union doesn’t even doubt the expediency of continuing the policy of anti-Russian sanctions," he added.