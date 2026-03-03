Number of tourists visiting Petroglyphs in Karelia doubles YOY

PETROZAVODSK, March 3. /TASS/. The number of tourists visiting the Petroglyphs in Karelia's Belomorsky District almost doubled year-on-year, press service of the region's governor said.

"Karelia's Governor Artur Parfenchikov during a [video conference] on the district's social and economic development stressed that tourism was becoming an economic growth driver for Belomorsk, creating favorable conditions for local residents. In 2025, more than 30,000 people visited the Petroglyphs, which is almost twice as many as the number of visitors was in 2024," the press service said.

Petroglyphs are the primitive era's rock art monuments.

The unique nature for fans of outdoor activities, the proximity of monuments and cultural heritage sites, of UNESCO sites - the White Sea Petroglyphs, as well as the Solovki Islands attract tourists to the Belomorsky District.

"A landmark event in 2025 was that we opened the Belomorsky Petroglyphs Museum's visitor center," the governor said.