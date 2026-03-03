US offered Iran free nuclear fuel for 10-year uranium enrichment halt — Witkoff

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. Prior to military operations, the US proposed to Iran a ten-year suspension of uranium enrichment in exchange for free nuclear fuel, a proposal Tehran rejected, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We discussed with them ten years of no [uranium] enrichment, and we would pay for the fuel, and it was rejected," the envoy told Fox News in an interview.

During talks in Geneva, the US side proposed a 10-year moratorium on uranium enrichment to Iran, the Axios news outlet had previously reported, citing sources. The US reportedly offered to supply Tehran with free nuclear fuel for its power plants in this regard.