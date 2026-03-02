Russian stock market closes in the green on Monday

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday with the upward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index added 1.3% to 2,835.65 points. The RTS Index gained 1.44% to 1,157.51 points. The yuan ticked up by two kopecks to 11.22 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started the week with the rise to 2,850 points and updated the top since the year start. Heavyweight oil and gas companies expectedly acted as beneficiaries of the Middle Eastern destabilization, along with gold miners. Oil prices spiked above $80 [per barrel] but prices retreated a little then," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Growth leaders were securities of Bashneft (+10.89%), Tatneft (+10.77%), Russneft (+10.04%), and preferred stocks of Tatneft (+8.82%) and Rosneft securities (+8.33%)," Dmitry Lozovoi from Finam said. Stocks of Positive company plunged the most, down 4.74%, he added.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be 2,775-2,875 points on Tuesday. Freedom Finance Global predicts the Index to move in the range of 2,750-2,850 points.