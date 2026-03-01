Khamenei’s murder constitutes attack on core principles of international law — Araghchi

UN, March 2. /TASS/. The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei represents a direct attack by Israel and the United States on the fundamental principles of international law, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council.

"The United States and the Israeli regime deliberately targeted the Highest Official of a sovereign Member of the United Nations, i.e the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamene’ei. This cowardly act of terror constitutes a direct assault on the very core principles of international law," he stated in the letter, provided to TASS by the Iranian mission to the UN.

Furthermore, Araghchi stated that "the deliberate targeting of the Highest Official of the Islamic Republic of Iran, therefore, constitutes a grave and unprecedented breach of the most fundamental norms governing relations among states." "Such conduct does not merely violate established principles of international law; it recklessly opens a dangerous Pandora’s box, eroding the bedrock of sovereign equality and the stability of the international system," he emphasized.