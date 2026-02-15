MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Tsvetkovoye by the Battlegroup East forces created a bridgehead for the further liberation of territory in the Zaporozhye region, the Defense Ministry announced.

"Despite fierce enemy resistance, attack aircraft of the Battlegroup East group of forces created a bridgehead for the further liberation of territory in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that during the liberation of Tsvetkovoye, the enemy lost a large number of personnel and military equipment. Also, during the liberation of the village, the Russian troops destroyed two control centers for Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.