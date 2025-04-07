Russian stock indices in the red at the end of trading for second week in a row

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were in the red zone again at the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

The MOEX index fell by 1.87% to 2,729.89 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 4.05% to 997.78 points. Negative dynamics have been observed for 14 trading days in a row.

The yuan-to-ruble rate fell by 14 kopecks at the close of trading to 11.58 rubles.

"The MOEX Index started the week with new lows, at the peak of the decline the benchmark fell below 2,650 points. The external background has deteriorated dramatically - there was a collapse on world exchanges due to the tariff ultimatum [of US President] Donald Trump and the countermeasures announced by other countries, oil fell below $65 per barrel of Brent," noted Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

On Monday, the leaders of growth were shares of Akron (+1.64%), ordinary and preferred shares of Tatneft (+1.25% and +1.04%, respectively).

The leaders of decline were shares of En Plus (-10.4%), RussNeft (-9.99%), PIK Group (-8.94%) and Whoosh Holding (-8.81%).

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments, on Tuesday, the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,650-2,800 points, for the yuan and dollar exchange rates are expected to be 11.5-12 rubles and 85-88 rubles, respectively.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX index will move tomorrow in the range of 2,700-2,800 points, the benchmarks for the dollar, euro and yuan exchange rates are 85-87 rubles, 93-95 rubles and 11.6-12.1 rubles, respectively.