US-Iran deal could save many lives — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. The US-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear program are going well, US President Donald Trump said..

"We are doing very well with respect to Iran, and we're having very serious meetings, and there are only two options, and one option is not a good option," he said as he took questions from reporters at a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at the Oval Office. "We're doing very well on an agreement with Iran."

"We could have a very, very good decision, and a lot of lives will be saved," the president went on to say.

On April 19, Iran and the US held a second round of indirect talks in Rome, which were mediated by Oman. According to Araghchi, the sides reached greater mutual understanding on some issues. The Iranian foreign minister and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to meet next on April 26.