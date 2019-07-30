Russian military specialists train over 1,000 personnel for Tajikistani army

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over a thousand junior specialists have been trained for the Tajikistani army at the Russian 201st military base in the Central Asian republic, Russia’s Central Military District said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The foreign personnel were trained in the summer training period from early June to July 30 in 14 specialties: a gunner and a driver-mechanic of the T-72 tank and the BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, a driver and a gunner of the BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, commanders and gunners of Grad multiple launch rocket systems, grenade launcher operators, scouts and other specialists," the press office said.

The concluding tests for the foreign personnel were held at the Lyaur and Sambuli firing ranges. All the trainees successfully passed qualification exams and received the certificates of junior specialists in the relevant military specialty.

As the Central Military District’s press office specified for TASS, about 500 Tajikistani military personnel underwent such training in March and about a thousand servicemen last year.

The Russian military has been training personnel for the Tajikistani army since early 2015 pursuant to an agreement on Russia’s military base on the territory of Tajikistan. The 201st military base is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. Pursuant to the agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base will stay in Tajikistan through 2042.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units on the territory of Kazakhstan.