No prejudice against Russian figure skaters at Olympics — Sikharulidze

MILAN, February 21. /TASS/. There was no prejudice against Russian figure skaters Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik at the Olympic Games in Italy, President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation Anton Sikharulidze said in an interview with TASS.

Petrosian and Gumennik, competing at the games with a zero international rating and in a neutral status, showed the sixth result in single skating.

"We all had a very pleasant impression of the tournament. We did not see any bias against our athletes. The guys performed as if these four years of absence from the international arena had never happened," Sikharulidze said.

"Everyone is talking about Adeliia and Petr. Western media pay a lot of attention to them. I have read materials from American analysts who write clearly that it is the complexity that our athletes show that develop figure skating. These are important words.".