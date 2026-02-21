China-US trade wars serve interests of neither side — embassy

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. Trade wars between the US and China run counter to the interests of both sides, Chinese Embassy Spokesman Liu Pengyu told TASS, commenting on the US Supreme Court's decision that the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are unconstitutional.

"Tariff and trade wars do not serve any party’s interest. The China-US economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in nature," he said.

"The two sides need to work together to deliver on the important common understandings between the two presidents, and provide greater certainty and stability for China-US economic and trade cooperation and the global economy," the diplomat added.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs.

On April 2, 2025, the US leader announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Later, the president changed the tariff rate on imports from a number of countries. On August 29, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the president did not have the authority to impose many of the announced tariffs. On September 4, the US administration appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.