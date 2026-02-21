MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The Western interpretation of the causes of the Ukrainian conflict does not stand up to criticism, and objective commentary on the topic is condemned by Western authorities, UK international journalist Frank Wright told TASS.

"Even if you go to the most rabid pro-Ukraine war sites like, I suppose, the warmongering ladies magazine known as the Daily Telegraph, if you look at the comments there now, it used to be full of people who would listen to Neil Conklin and his ridiculous fantasy narratives, but now people are beginning to realize that this is ridiculous," he said.

Wright recalled the April 2022 visit to Kiev by then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when Russia and Ukraine were supposed to sign a peace agreement initialed at the Istanbul talks. Instead of making peace, the journalist pointed out, Western countries, including the UK, promised to arm Ukraine and support it in the conflict, "but [they] haven't produced victory."

Wright noted that attempts to discuss the root causes of the conflict, "the Maidan events, as we’ve called them, a putsch, the Nuland-Pyatt coup," are met with fierce opposition. "If you try and speak to this, it's not to say that you're pro-Russia or that Russia is innocent or that the Ukrainians are evil," the journalist emphasized.

He criticized Western elites' policies that use culture, the media, and legislative mechanisms to fuel conflict instead of making efforts to resolve it. "I think that's reckless, and I think that is a form of treason rather than attempting reasonable dialogue," he concluded.

Wright is a British journalist, columnist, writer, and host of the YouTube channel LSNTV.