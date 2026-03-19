Qatar to lose 17% of LNG exports for the period up to five years — Reuters

DOHA, March 19. /TASS/. Qatar will lose about 17% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity for the period from three to five years, Energy Minister of Qatar and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told Reuters.

Two out of fourteen LNG trains and one of two gas-to-liquids plants were damaged as a result of strikes against Ras Laffan industrial area in North Qatar, he said.

In total, 12.8 million metric tons per year of LNG will be sidelined ·for three to five years because of repairs needed, the minister added.