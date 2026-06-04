Finance minister declares Russia’s full financial sovereignty

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia has achieved absolute sovereignty in financial matters, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, adding that the country is independent of the decisions of third states.

"From a financial perspective, I believe we are absolutely sovereign, not just 'it seems to me', we have achieved a completely sovereign position. Specifically, we are independent of the decisions of third countries," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia makes decisions on budgetary issues completely independently, based on the priorities and needs that exist in the country, the minister noted.