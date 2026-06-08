Press review: Putin cites global economic shift as OPEC+ keeps steady pace of oil output

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said the ongoing transformation of the global economy and the rise of BRICS create new opportunities for Russia to strengthen its global economic position and technological sovereignty, OPEC+ countries agreed to continue gradually increasing oil production quotas for July, and Iran’s ambassador to Russia said Tehran was prepared to involve Russia in Middle East settlement talks. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Putin says global economic shift creates new opportunities for Russia Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said that one of the key themes of the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) was the structural transformation of the global economy. Russia views global turbulence not only as a threat, but also as a tremendous opportunity, and "in order to make the most of it, we strive to act quickly and pragmatically," the Russian leader stated during his speech. Experts told Vedomosti that amid the fragmentation of the global economy and the emergence of new centers of power, Russia has a 10-15 year period of opportunity to strengthen its economic position by expanding into developing markets, building alternative financial mechanisms with friendly countries, and maintaining independence in economic policymaking. According to Putin, the vertical model built over decades and based on a limited circle of Western financial centers, logistics hubs, and reserve currencies ultimately proved to be an instrument of political pressure and unfair competition. In essence, "it was a deliberately created system of dependency and resource extraction," he emphasized. Having recognized these risks, most countries began developing their own technological solutions, creating alternative supply routes and institutions.

Over the past 25 years, the share of BRICS in global merchandise trade has doubled, reaching nearly a quarter of global exports, while intra-bloc trade has surpassed $1 trillion, Putin noted. Against the backdrop of global fragmentation and a paradigm shift, Russia now has an opportunity to secure a new place in the world economy, according to Dmitry Belousov, Head of the Analysis and Forecasting of Macroeconomic Processes Department at the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting. Russia has a window of opportunity lasting 10-15 years while the new system continues to take shape, he noted. For example, Russia can already occupy niches in the markets of developing countries, primarily in Africa and Asia. In addition, this creates an opportunity to reach agreements with friendly countries on a new system of settlements and asset circulation, Belousov believes. "In the future, this will secure Russia a place at the negotiating table where the new world order and its rules are set," the expert concluded. As the global economy becomes increasingly fragmented, the level of conflict is also rising, Alexander Shirov, Director of the Institute of Economic Forecasting of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Vedomosti. For Russia, this means that under such conditions it must preserve its relative independence in making decisions in the field of economic policy while also attempting to use the opportunities offered by each of these centers of power to develop its economy, he noted. Kommersant: OPEC+ keeps steady pace of oil output hikes amid Hormuz disruptions The seven OPEC+ countries, including Russia, increased their oil production ceiling for July by 188,000 barrels per day (bpd), matching the pace of the previous month. Due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, oil production in the Persian Gulf countries remains constrained. However, experts told Kommersant that the quota increases should make it possible to expand supply in the future without causing a shock to the market.

The OPEC+ countries, including Russia, raised the permitted level of oil production in July by 188,000 bpd, according to a statement released by the alliance. Production quotas for June were increased by the same amount. In May, OPEC+ quotas were raised by 206,000 bpd, although that figure also included the volumes of the UAE, which announced its withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+ on April 28. Russia and Saudi Arabia will each be able to increase oil production in July by 62,000 bpd compared with June, bringing output to 9.82 mln bpd and 10.35 mln bpd, respectively. Iraq’s quota for July was raised by 26,000 bpd to 4.37 mln bpd, Kuwait’s by 16,000 bpd to 2.64 mln bpd, Kazakhstan’s by 10,000 bpd to 1.6 mln bpd, Algeria’s by 6,000 bpd to 995,000 bpd, and Oman’s by 5,000 bpd to 831,000 bpd. As noted in the OPEC+ statement, member countries of the alliance will continue to monitor and assess market conditions, reaffirming the importance of a cautious approach and maintaining full flexibility regarding the increase, suspension, or reversal of voluntary production adjustments. Andrey Polishchuk, Senior Analyst for the Oil and Gas and Transport Sectors at Euler, told Kommersant he believes that the easing of restrictions will continue at the same pace through September. "After that, a pause is possible, and the cartel may return to reducing restrictions in 2027 if expectations regarding demand growth are confirmed," he said. According to Argus agency, if OPEC+ countries continue increasing quotas at the current pace, they will complete the rollback of the final package of voluntary production cuts by September. Sergey Tereshkin, CEO of Open Oil Market, said that raising production ceilings would allow OPEC+ countries to increase supply after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without destabilizing the market, since the production growth would remain within previously announced parameters. "Overall, such a strategy is highly rational: it will allow them to increase their market share in the future without causing a shock similar to what happened in March 2020 during the first collapse of the OPEC+ agreement," he said. That year, Russia announced its withdrawal from the OPEC+ deal effective April 1, while a new agreement was reached starting May 1. Izvestia: Iran says US opposes broader mediation efforts as Tehran expands ties with Russia Iran was prepared to invite Russia to participate in negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in the Middle East, but the United States was not interested in such engagement, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Izvestia. According to him, Washington is also unwilling to involve its European allies, which participated in the 2015 nuclear deal. At the same time, Tehran is under no obligation to provide guarantees that it will refrain from developing nuclear weapons, since Iran has never pursued such a goal for itself, Jalali stressed.

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