China’s exports of integrated circuits to Russia climb 183% in 1H 2026

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. China’s exports of integrated circuits to Russia surged by 183.4% in value terms in January-June 2026 to $73.73 mln, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

The value of shipments amounted to $26.01 mln in the same period last year.

Exports of automatic data processing equipment and parts thereof grew by 18.1% to $1.1 bln in the reporting period from $932.7 mln a year earlier.

Smartphone shipments increased by 14.7% in value terms to $944.93 mln. Meanwhile the number of exported devices fell by 21.7% to 5.95 mln units from 7.6 mln units.