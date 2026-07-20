Wheat imports from Russia to Georgia gain 37% in 1H

TBILISI, July 20. /TASS/. Georgia imported 160,600 tons of wheat from Russia in the first half of 2026, an increase of 37.2% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Georgian statistical service analyzed by TASS.

From January to June, Georgia purchased 160,614 tons of Russian wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) for $41.8 mln. In the first half of last year this figure stood at 117,909 tons ($32.2 mln).

In the second quarter of this year alone, imports of those products amounted to 83,800 tons ($22.2 mln), with year-on-year growth reaching 10.5%.

Russia is the primary supplier of wheat to Georgia. From January to June, other leading suppliers included Kazakhstan (7,800 tons), the UAE (6,400 tons), Belarus (21.6 tons), Turkey (5.5 tons), and Germany (0.6 tons).