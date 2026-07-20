Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey fall 4% in January-May

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey fell by 4% in January-May 2026 year-on-year, according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In May, Turkey imported a total of 1.27 bln cubic meters (bcm) from Russia via the TurkStream and Blue Stream, according to the agency.

In total, the volume of Russian gas pumped to Turkey reached 9.6 bcm in January-May (down by 4.1%).

TASS previously reported that Russian gas flows to Turkey reached 21.16 bcm (+0.4%) in 2025.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines crossing the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003. It has a design capacity of 16 bcm per year and a total length of 1,213 km. The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two strings: one designed to supply gas to Turkish consumers, and the other to supply gas to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream has a total capacity of 31.5 bcm, with operations having started in January 2020.

Since the beginning of 2026, Gazprom has repeatedly recorded numerous attacks on its export infrastructure supplying Turkey. The most recent incident targeted the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline on the evening of July 7, coinciding with the NATO summit in the Turkish capital of Ankara. Despite the damage sustained, supply disruptions were avoided.