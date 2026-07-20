Senior Russian diplomat discusses preparations for Russia-Africa summit with ambassadors

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit were the focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko and ambassadors of African countries, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues regarding the participation of official delegations from African countries in the upcoming summit. The diplomatic corps was informed about key organizational and protocol aspects of the summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum that is traditionally held on its sidelines," the ministry said.

Anatoly Bashkin, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s department of African countries (south of Sahara), told TASS earlier that more than 30 African nations had confirmed their participation in the third Russia-Africa summit due to be held in Moscow on October 28 and 29.