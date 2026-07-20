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EU countries increasingly reluctant to back sanctions on Russia — FT

Sources cited by the newspaper said European governments grow concerned that the restrictions could harm their leading companies
© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Support for new anti-Russian sanctions within the European Union is weakening as European governments grow concerned that such measures could harm their leading companies, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, several countries, including Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and France, have sought exemptions from the 21st sanctions package or blocked measures proposed by Brussels.

The FT said Greece opposes new sanctions because the European Commission's proposed ban on transporting Russian LNG could affect the shipping company Dynagas. Germany and Portugal are seeking exemptions from restrictions on imports of Russian fish, arguing that they are needed to support their domestic processing industries. The newspaper added that France and Italy, two of Europe's leading tourist destinations, want a more lenient visa policy toward Russian citizens. Austria, meanwhile, has again requested the unfreezing of assets linked to Raiffeisen Bank.

On July 15, EU member states' ambassadors failed to agree on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, with negotiations postponed until July 23.

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