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Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 18.9% in 1H

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.8% in the reporting period

TBILISI, July 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to over $1.5 bln in January-June 2026, which is 18.9% higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.8% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to around $332 mln (down by 0.1% in annual terms), while imports reached around $1.2 bln (up by 25.6%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in the period, with mutual trade turnover standing at around $1.7 bln (up by 12.6% compared with the same period in 2025). China ranked third, with trade turnover amounting to around $1.5 bln, followed by the United States (over $1 bln), Azerbaijan (more than $691 mln), and Germany (over $587 mln).

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