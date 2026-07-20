US imposes 50% import tariffs on range of Canadian goods

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump imposed additional 50% import tariffs on Canadian goods, according to a statement posted Monday on the White House website.

According to the document, the additional tariffs were introduced "in response to Canada’s discriminatory treatment of American products."

The statement said the tariffs cover a wide range of goods, "from wine to hockey sticks to cement." Energy products, potash, seafood, and critical minerals will be exempt from the new tariffs.

The tariffs will take effect 30 days after the order is signed by the US president.